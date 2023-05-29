Head-To-Head Review: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newegg Commerce and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $1.72 million 229.94 -$57.43 million N/A N/A NovelStem International $10,000.00 931.04 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Newegg Commerce has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Newegg Commerce and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Newegg Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Newegg Commerce is more favorable than NovelStem International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats NovelStem International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

