Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,730 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.92. 498,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,701. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.