Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $334,630.33

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $334,630.33 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $27.85 or 0.00100716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

