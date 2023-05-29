Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,169,600 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 3,661,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 521.2 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS HRSHF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959. Haier Smart Home has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

