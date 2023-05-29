Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Grupo México from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Trading Down 0.8 %

GMBXF opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About Grupo México

Grupo México SAB. de C.V. engages in the provision of copper business. The firm’s activities include mining, exploration, exploitation and freight railroad service and infrastructure development. It operates through the following divisions: Mining, Transportation, Infrastructure and Corporate. The Mining division includes copper extraction, copper smelting and refining operations, copper production, with byproducts of molybdenum, silver and other materials, mainly in Peru and the USA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.