Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,136,300 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the April 30th total of 1,387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 610.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

