Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.27

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$80.20. 20,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,356. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$63.29 and a 12-month high of C$92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRT.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.63.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

