Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.30 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 732,683 shares of company stock valued at $802,713 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

