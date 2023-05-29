Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GER stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 66,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Insider Transactions at Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $330,008.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,699,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,179,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 69,608 shares of company stock valued at $909,647 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GER. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 953,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 123,238 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 133,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

