Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Goldgroup Mining alerts:

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Goldgroup Mining

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldgroup Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldgroup Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.