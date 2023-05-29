GogolCoin (GOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.90 Million

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $17,350.56 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GogolCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

