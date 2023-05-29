Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after buying an additional 550,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

GMED traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,067. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

