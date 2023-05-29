Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 792,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.9 %
GNL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,066. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -799.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
Featured Articles
