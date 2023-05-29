Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.