Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.86.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $343.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.88. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

