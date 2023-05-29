G999 (G999) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $15,402.32 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

