G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $18,614.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

