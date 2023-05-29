G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Update

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

G Mining Ventures Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMINF traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,820. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.43 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

