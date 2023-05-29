Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

