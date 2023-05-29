Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Funko Price Performance

FNKO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $49,250.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 114,304 shares in the company, valued at $947,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,254 shares of company stock valued at $254,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Funko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

Featured Articles

