Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.42. 5,240,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,569,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,479,413 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

