Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of PM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.84. 4,777,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $108.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

