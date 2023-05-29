Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.97. 12,370,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,261,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

