Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $6.08 on Monday, reaching $292.83. 4,626,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

