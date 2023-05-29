Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. 57,879,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,055,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

