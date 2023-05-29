Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.