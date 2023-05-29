Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 1,716 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,911,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,374. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.