Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 52.8% in May

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 99,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.