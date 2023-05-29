Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,422 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

