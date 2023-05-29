Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,631. The company has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

