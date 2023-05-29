Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $102.87. 4,911,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,890. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $6,632,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

