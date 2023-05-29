Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares comprises 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 107.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 222.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.45. 95,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $73.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.