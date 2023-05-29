Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,389 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. 7,929,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,361,907. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.