Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after acquiring an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $362.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.