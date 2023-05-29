freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
freenet Price Performance
FRTAF stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.38.
