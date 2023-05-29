freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Price Performance

FRTAF stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.38.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

