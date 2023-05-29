Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Holdings Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. 1,433,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

