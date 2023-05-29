FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend by an average of 210.7% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 106.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. FLEX LNG has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

FLNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

