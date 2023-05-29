Flare Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.79 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $430.36 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,791,989 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,519,155,869.359215 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02559219 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,978,577.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

