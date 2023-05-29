FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 578,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

FirstService Stock Up 1.2 %

FSV stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,088. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $151.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.