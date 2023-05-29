First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

