First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $18.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
