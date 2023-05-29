First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Up 13.8% in May

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.609 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.