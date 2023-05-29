First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCO opened at $20.40 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 543 shares of company stock valued at $359,254 in the last 90 days.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.