Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.50. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 265.85% from the company’s current price.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 51.8 %

FAF stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.22. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.75.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

About Fire & Flower

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.