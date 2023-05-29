Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at ATB Capital

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.50. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 265.85% from the company’s current price.
Fire & Flower Stock Down 51.8 %
FAF stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.22. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.75.
About Fire & Flower
