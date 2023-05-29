Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Fire & Flower Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of FFLWF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 2,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale & Logistics, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail segment offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

