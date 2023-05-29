Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,100,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 736.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 237,948 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 399,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,907. The company has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

