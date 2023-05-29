Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

HR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. 3,074,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

