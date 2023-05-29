Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
ISTB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 244,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,843. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
