Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,249 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after buying an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $75.13. 7,429,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,214. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

