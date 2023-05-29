Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 1.3% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,293. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.