Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.74. 1,909,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average is $163.19. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

